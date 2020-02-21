New choir launched for Shropshire people affected by cancer

Tenovus Cancer Care will launch the choir thanks to funding of almost £100,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund and the European Social Fund.

The charity will launch its new choir at St Peter’s Parish Centre, Ludlow, from 10am to 11.30am, on February 27.

Anyone affected by cancer is welcome to attend the choirs and there is no requirement to have sung in a choir before or had any other singing experience.

Iwan Jones, head of wellbeing at Tenovus Cancer Care, said: “We are delighted to be launching our new choir in Ludlow.

“Our choirs have made an incredible impact in communities in England and Wales since we launched the first one in 2010 and we’re looking forward to welcoming more people into the Sing with Us family.

“The rehearsals are fun, friendly and supportive and we’d urge anyone who has ever fancied joining a choir to come and give it a go. We’re sure they won’t regret it.”

Research into Tenovus Cancer Care’s Sing with Us choirs carried out by Royal Marsden Hospital, Imperial College London and the Royal College of Music showed singing in a choir can have significant benefits for a person’s mental health and wellbeing.

Tenovus Cancer Care’s own research has also found 94 per cent of choristers would recommend Sing with Us groups to others and 87 per cent say the choir is a major part of their lives.

For more information about joining the new choir in Ludlow email sing@tenovuscancercare.org.uk or visit tenovuscancercare.org.uk/singwithus