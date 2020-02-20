N-Trance make bingo bonkers in Telford

The event takes place at Mecca Bingo Telford from 9.30pm on March 6.

Sue Winstanley, general manager at Mecca Bingo Telford, said: “This event is the ultimate night out – people genuinely go bonkers for bingo. This time we have even more wacky prizes up for grabs, delicious food and cocktails on offer, as well as music from N-Trance, and a few extra surprises thrown in.

“Past events have been incredible, so we’re excited to be welcoming locals back into the mad house; it’s like nothing you’ve ever experienced before.”

A spokesman for Mecca Bingo added: "It's a guaranteed whirlwind night of exciting games, dance-offs and funky costumes, all complimented by the traditional elements of bingo.

"Plus, special guests N-Trance, responsible for some of the most instantly recognisable tracks of the 90s, will be dropping fresh beats to keep the atmosphere crazy.

"Those brave enough to join the mayhem can expect a night jam-packed with fun, food and confetti cannons. Mecca will be bringing the party, alongside overflowing cocktails and chilli dogs which will be available throughout the evening."

Tickets are available from the EventBrite website.