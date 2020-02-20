Love Fame Tragedy to play Birmingham show

He announced that he would be releasing music under the name Love Fame Tragedy last year, kicking off 2020 with new single Riding A Wave.

It comes from the sophomore EP, Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void, released this month.

The project was debuted live at last year's Reading Festival and has gone of to play headline shows in the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.

Named after a seminal Pablo Picasso exhibition at the Tate Modern, ​Love Fame Tragedy’s first EP I Don't Want To Play The Victim, But I'm Really Good At It, came out in September.

Featuring Pixies’ Joey Santiago, Alt-J’s Gus Unger-Hamilton, Matt Chamberlain of Soundgarden, Lauren Aquilina and Maddi-Jean Waterhouse, it garnered widespread support from the likes of Zane Lowe, Annie Mac, NME, The Times and Metro.

Five Songs To Briefly Fill The Void sees Murphy bring in Bastille’s Dan Smith, as well as Eleanor Fletcher of Crystal Fighters, alongside Maddi-Jean Waterhouse.

Love Fame Tragedy comes to Birmingham's O2 Institute on March 2.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.