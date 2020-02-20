Cast to play debut album in full at Birmingham anniversary show

The show will celebrate the release of the Liverpool quartet's debut album, All Change, that became the highest selling debut album in the history of the Polydor label.

The album, recorded and mixed and Manor and Sawmill studios with producer John Leckie, produced top twenty hit singles Finetime, Alright, Sandstorm and Walkaway.

Vocalist and guitarist, John Power, said: "The All Change album will always be special to me and the band, it was our debut album, it captured all the energy and all our hopes and it was packed to the hilt with great songs.

"We’ll be playing it in its entirety on the All Change tour."

The band will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on October 2.

