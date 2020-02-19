IDLES' Joe Talbot in conversation with Alan McGee and Colin Boon in Birmingham event

Fans will have the chance to ask him questions in the event, that comes to the city's Night Owl on March 12.

Formed in 2009, punk rock outfit IDLES released their debut album, Brutalism, in 2017 to critical acclaim.

They have since performed at Glastonbury Festival, been nominated for a Brit Award, won a Kerrang! Award and performed at the Mercury Prize Awards.

The Bristol group released their second album, Joy as an Act of Resistance, in 2018.

Alan McGee is a record label owner, musician, manager, and music blogger best known for founding the independent Creation Records label.

He has worked with the likes of Oasis, The Libertines, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine, The Jesus and Mary Chain and more during his career.

He was also the lead singer and guitarist for the indie pop group Biff Bang Pow!, who were active from 1983 to 1991.

Clinton David Boon is an English musician, DJ and radio presenter who rose to fame as the keyboard player of Inspiral Carpets.

Clint Boon started his new drivetime radio show, #ThatsGoodInnit at XS Manchester on in 2017 and has also worked for BBC Radio Manchester and Radio X.

