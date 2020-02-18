Sleeper and The Bluetones to bring co-headline tour to Birmingham

Both bands will be playing their debut albums in full during the tour that will see the two bands take turns to headline each date.

Sleeper will play a 25th Anniversary set of Smart, while The Bluetones will be performing the double platinum number one, Expecting To Fly, both followed by a greatest hits set from each group.

London quartet Sleeper enjoyed critical and commercial success in the mid 90’s, achieving eight Top 40 singles across three Top 10 albums.

Singles Inbetweener and Vegas were followed by other hits such as What Do I Do Now and, Sale Of The Century.

Their music was also featured in the soundtrack of the pop cultural hit movie Trainspotting.

The band split up in 1998, but reunited in 2017 to release Modern Age, the group's first album in 21 years.

The Bluetones formed in 1993 and released their debut album Expecting To Fly in 1996 which entered the UK album charts at number one.

The singles Bluetonic, Slight Return and Cut Some Rug all reached the Top 20 and the band went on to tour all over the world.

Their most recent album A New Athens was released in May 2010.

Sleeper and The Bluetones will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on August 29.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.