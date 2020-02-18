Kesha to play Birmingham show

Kesha Rose Sebert, known mononymously as Kesha, released her fourth studio album, High Road, earlier this year, featuring singles Raising Hell, My Own Dance, Resentment and Tonight.

The 32-year-old singer/songwriter first rose to fame in 2005 when she signed to Kemosabe Records at 18.

In 2009, she featured on American rapper Flo Rida's number one single Right Round.

She released debut album Animal in 2010 and went on to release hit singles such as Blah Blah Blah, Tik Tok, Your Love Is My Drug, Take It Off, Die Young, We R Who We R and more.

She also released My First Kiss with American duo 3Oh!3 and Timber with rapper Pitbull.

Tik Tok, at one point, was the best-selling digital single in history, selling over 16.5 million units internationally.

Kesha has received several awards and nominations, including her win for the MTV Europe Music Award for Best New Act in 2010.

She was also listed as the 26th top artist on Billboard's decade end charts from 2010 to 2019.

Kesha will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on July 2.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

For more information, click here.