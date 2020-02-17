Jeff Beck to play Birmingham show

Joining the guitarist on his 2020 tour will be Vinnie Colaiuta on drums, Rhonda Smith on bass, and cellist Vanessa Freebairn-Smith.

The 75-year-old Wallington musician is universally acknowledged as one of the most talented and significant guitarists in the world, and has played alongside the likes of Rod Stewart, Mick Jagger, Tina Turner, Brian May, Diana Ross, Jon Bon Jovi, Stevie Wonder and many more.

Over the course of his music career, he has earned eight Grammy Awards, been ranked by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time, and been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice – once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist.

In the summer of 2016, the guitar virtuoso celebrated five decades of music with a concert at the famous Hollywood Bowl.

Beck famously replaced Eric Clapton as the Yardbirds’ lead guitarist in 1965 and later went on to form The Jeff Beck Group, which featured Rod Stewart on vocals and Ron Wood on bass.

The star is working on new music due in 2020 to be released worldwide by Rhino / Warner Records.

Jeff Beck will play Birmingham Symphony Hall on May 18.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.