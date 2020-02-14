WATCH: Unsuspecting Birmingham commuters serenaded on board train for Valentine's Day

Customers on-board the Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone service were taken by surprise by members of Birmingham Community Gospel Choir, who were crowned Gospel Choir of the Year at BBC Songs of Praise 2015.

Unsuspecting Birmingham commuters serenaded on board train for Valentine's Day

The award-winning singers were disguised as fellow passengers before bursting into a recital of the well-known love song All You Need Is Love to celebrate the new ticket for two passengers travelling together.

The event celebrated the release of the railway service's new Duo Ticket.

Chiltern Railways passenders surprised with an impromptu performance from Birmingham Gospel Choir

Eleni Jordan, Commercial Director at Chiltern Railways, said: “At Chiltern Railways, we think differently about travel and do our upmost to make our customers smile and ensure their journey with us is as pleasant as possible.

"We believe our Duo Ticket is a great option for couples, colleagues, friends and families alike, really making a significant difference if you often travel with a companion on our southbound travel service.

Chiltern Railways passenders surprised with an impromptu performance from Birmingham Gospel Choir

"Whether it’s a trip to Madame Tussauds, taking in a West End show or lunch in the capital, the options in London are limitless.”