Advertising
Rising stars Inhaler bring headline tour to Birmingham - in pictures
Last night rising pop rockers Inhaler brought their new headline tour to Birmingham's O2 Academy 2.
The Dublin trio have been tipped for big things in 2020 after being ranked number five at BBC's Sound Of music poll.
The group - made up of vocalist/guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - has released a number of singles, including I Want You, It Won't Always Be Like This, My Honest Face, Ice Cream Sundae and We Have To Move On.
The band formed in 2016, releasing their debut single I Want You the following year.
As well as the BBC Sound Of list, the group was also ranked in the NME 100 list for 2020.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.