Rising stars Inhaler bring headline tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The Dublin trio have been tipped for big things in 2020 after being ranked number five at BBC's Sound Of music poll.

The group - made up of vocalist/guitarist Elijah Hewson, bassist Robert Keating, guitarist Josh Jenkinson and drummer Ryan McMahon - has released a number of singles, including I Want You, It Won't Always Be Like This, My Honest Face, Ice Cream Sundae and We Have To Move On.

The band formed in 2016, releasing their debut single I Want You the following year.

As well as the BBC Sound Of list, the group was also ranked in the NME 100 list for 2020.