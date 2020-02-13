Ronan Keating to play Birmingham show

The Irish singer/songwriter is set to celebrate 20 years of solo success with his new album, Twenty Twenty, set to be released on May 1.

He has released a new single today, One Of A Kind, featuring Emelie Sandé.

The 42-year-old musician first rose to fame in 1994 alongside Keith Duffy, Michael Graham, Shane Lynch and Stephen Gately as a member of boyband Boyzone.

They released a series of hits, including No Matter What, Every Day I Love You, Love Me For A Reason, Picture of You, All That I Need and more.

His solo career started in 1999 and he has recorded ten albums. As a solo artist, he has sold over 20 million records worldwide.

The Dublin star is active in charity work and has been a charity campaigner for the Marie Keating Foundation.

Ronan Keating will perform at Birmingham's Symphony Hall on June 16.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.