NME Awards 2020: Full list of winners
The annual ceremony saw Piers Morgan named villain of the year and FKA Twigs named best British solo act.
Here is a full list of winners at the NME Awards.
Godlike genius – Emily Eavis
Songwriter of the decade – Robyn
Icon award – Courtney Love
Innovation Award – The 1975
Best British album – Little Simz, GREY Area
Best album in the world – Lana Del Rey, Norman F****** Rockwell
Best British song – AJ Tracey, Ladbroke Grove
Best song in the world – Billie Eilish, Bad Guy
Best British solo act – FKA twigs
Best solo act in the world – Taylor Swift
Best British band – The 1975
Best band in the world – Slipknot
Best new British act – Easy Life
Best new act in the world – Clairo
Best live act – Foals
NME radar award – Beabadoobee
Best collaboration – Mura Masa and Slowthai
Best music video – Yungblud, Original Me
Best British festival – Glastonbury
Best small festival – End Of The Road
Best festival in the world – Glastonbury
Best festival headliner – The Cure
Best film – Blue Story
Best film actor – Michael Ward
Best TV series – Peaky Blinders
Best TV actor – Jessica Barden
Best music film – Liam Gallagher, As It Was
Best music book – Debbie Harry, Face It: A Memoir
Best reissue – Muse, Origin Of Muse
Best podcast – Have You Heard George’s Podcast?
Best game – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Hero of the year – Slowthai
Villain of the year – Piers Morgan
Music moment of the year – BTS, Wembley Stadium
