Post Malone set for British Summer Time show

Post Malone is to play a headlining set at British Summer Time this year.

The music star will be making his debut at the event in July, for what will be his biggest UK festival show since his headline sets at Reading and Leeds festival in 2019.

Malone joins Little Mix, Kendrick Lamar, Pearl Jam and Taylor Swift on the bill for the event in London’s Hyde Park.

He will treat the crowd to newer hits Goodbyes ft Young Thug and Circles from his latest album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, as well as Grammy nominated track Sunflower.

Taylor Swift (Isabel Infantes/PA)

British Summer Time usually runs over two weekends in July and Malone’s set will be on July 2.

British Summer Time began in 2013.

Stevie Wonder, The Rolling Stones, The Strokes and Black Sabbath are among the artists to have performed at the festival.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on February 14.