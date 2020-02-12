Bloodstock Festival 2020: New acts and gaming arena announced

Acid Reign, Svalbard, Idle Hands, Soen, Viscera, Dog Tired and Bailer will perform at the Catton Park festival alongside the likes of Devin Townsend, Judas Priest, Behemoth, Saxon, Skindred and more.

This year the three-day event will also introduce the Nordic Spirit Gaming Arena, where festival goers can play a range of games on Xbox and PlayStation 4 consoles.

There will also be PC games as well as vintage arcade machines for visitors to play for free.

To celebrate the festival's 100,000 subscribed on it's official YouTube channel, the festival will randomly select two winners from channel from channel subscribers to receive a pair of weekend tickets to 2020's event.

All existing subscribers are already entered, and new subscribers have until February 16 to be entered.

Bloodstock Festival is set to take place at Catton Park from August 6 to 9.

