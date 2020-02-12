Menu

Advertising

Bloodstock Festival 2020: New acts and gaming arena announced

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

More bands and an on-site gaming arena has been announced for this year's Bloodstock Festival.

Bloodstock Festival 2020

Acid Reign, Svalbard, Idle Hands, Soen, Viscera, Dog Tired and Bailer will perform at the Catton Park festival alongside the likes of Devin Townsend, Judas Priest, Behemoth, Saxon, Skindred and more.

This year the three-day event will also introduce the Nordic Spirit Gaming Arena, where festival goers can play a range of games on Xbox and PlayStation 4 consoles.

There will also be PC games as well as vintage arcade machines for visitors to play for free.

Read more:

To celebrate the festival's 100,000 subscribed on it's official YouTube channel, the festival will randomly select two winners from channel from channel subscribers to receive a pair of weekend tickets to 2020's event.

All existing subscribers are already entered, and new subscribers have until February 16 to be entered.

Bloodstock Festival is set to take place at Catton Park from August 6 to 9.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News