Birmingham acts set to perform at Reading and Leeds Festival

Jaws and Lady Leshurr will perform on the Sunday of Reading Festival and the Friday of Leeds Festival.

As part of the three-day festival, they will play alongside the likes of Rage Against The Machine, Courteeners, Run The Hewels, AJ Tracey, Idles, Wilkinson and many more.

Other acts set to play across the weekend include Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, Migos, Gerry Cinnamon, Two Door Cinema Club, Sam Fender and Orange County.

Indie trio Jaws formed in 2012 after singer Connor Schofield had posted a demo online.

The Digbeth indie rockers have since toured with the likes of The Twang, Peace, Swim Deep and Spector.

The group released their third studio album, The Ceiling, last year following 2016 full-length Simplicity.

Solihull rapper and singer Lady Leshurr first rose to fame in 2016 when her Queen's Speech series of freestyles went viral.

She has since worked with the likes of Will.i.am, Kano, Donae'o, Labrinth, Orbital, and fellow Birmingham artist Jaykae.

Reading and Leeds Festival will take place from August 28 and 30.

