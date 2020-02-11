Rocketman to be screened with live orchestra in Birmingham

The critically acclaimed film, based on the life of iconic musician Elton John, will be shown on an ultra-HD screen at the city's Symphony Hall with a full orchestra performing the soundtrack.

Rocketman depicts the story of Elton John’s life and journey to becoming one of the most decorated and successful icons of popular music.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher and written by Lee Hall, the film sees award-winning actor Taron Egerton take on the lead role of Elton, singing his way through Elton’s success with hits such as Your Song, Tiny Dancer, I’m Still Standing, and more.

The film also stars Jamie Bell as Elton’s longtime lyricist and writing partner Bernie Taupin, Richard Madden as Elton’s first manager, John Reid, and Bryce Dallas Howard as Elton’s mother Sheila Farebrother.

Since the release of the film last year, Rocketman has picked up two Hollywood Film Awards following its initial premiere, opening to critical acclaim and rapturous standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival

Most recently, Rocketman won two awards at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for Taron Egerton, and Best Original Song for I’m Gonna Love Me Again, written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Rocketman has been nominated for four awards at the 2020 BAFTA Film Awards, including Best Leading Actor for Taron Egerton, Outstanding British Film of the Year, Best Make Up/Hair and Best Sound.

The film has also received an Oscar nomination for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) for I’m Gonna Love Me Again, written by Elton John and Bernie Taupin.

Rocketman with Orchestra will be shown at Birmingham Symphony Hall on June 5.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.