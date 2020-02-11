Menu

Hunny to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

American rockers Hunny will bring their headline tour to Birmingham later this month.

The show comes in support of the quartet's debut album, Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes, released last year.

Formed in 2014, the group released their first single, Honey Blonde, followed by second break-out hit Cry For Me in 2015.

They released their debut EP, Pain / Ache / Loving, in the same year.

Hunny will play Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 27.

Music Entertainment
