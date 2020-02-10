Steel Panther bring raucous live tour to Birmingham - in pictures

The Los Angeles rockers are best known for their comedy lyrics and exaggerated on-stage personae that mimics a stereotypical 'glam metal' lifestyle.

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The group treated fans to a range of their hit songs, including Asian Hooker, Death to All but Metal, 17 Girls in a Row, Community Property and more.

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther also paid tribute to Birmingham metal icon Ozzy Osbourne with a cover of his hit single Crazy Train.

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The group was supported at the show by UK quintet Wayward Sons.