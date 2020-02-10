Menu

Steel Panther bring raucous live tour to Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

This weekend hundred of metal fans made their way to Birmingham's O2 Academy to 'feel the steel' when American rockers Steel Panther brought their headline tour to the venue.

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The Los Angeles rockers are best known for their comedy lyrics and exaggerated on-stage personae that mimics a stereotypical 'glam metal' lifestyle.

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The group treated fans to a range of their hit songs, including Asian Hooker, Death to All but Metal, 17 Girls in a Row, Community Property and more.

Steel Panther at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

Steel Panther also paid tribute to Birmingham metal icon Ozzy Osbourne with a cover of his hit single Crazy Train.

Wayward Sons at Birmingham's O2 Academy. Pictures by: Will Morgan

The group was supported at the show by UK quintet Wayward Sons.

