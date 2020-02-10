Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s diagnosis makes Sharon suffer, says daughter Kelly

Kelly Osbourne said that it has been “really hard” to watch her mother Sharon suffer after her father Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain, the TV star said that her family are going to deal with her father’s illness, adding that they have “always found a way to come through the other side”.

'It's been really hard to watch my mum see the man she loves the most in this world have to suffer.'@KellyOsbourne opens up about Ozzy, who has been diagnosed with a form of Parkinson's. pic.twitter.com/A7Rx8FNvXe — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 10, 2020

The Black Sabbath frontman revealed last month that he discovered he had the neurodegenerative disorder after he had a fall.

Kelly told Good Morning Britain: “I know everyone thinks my mother is the centre of our universe, but both my parents are the centre of my universe.

“To see one suffer, they both suffer, because they both can’t stand to see each other not be their full potential, and it has been a learning curve.

The TV star was speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain (Ian West/PA)

“It has been really hard to watch my mum see the man she loves most in this world have to suffer, but it is what we went through when my mum had cancer and we have always found a way to come through the other side.

“We came through the other side with my brother’s MS (Jack Osbourne’s multiple sclerosis), we have dealt with that, we dealt with mum’s cancer, and now we are going to deal with dad’s Parkinson’s,” she added.