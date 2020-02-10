Free electronic music festival coming to Birmingham

Ninth Electronic Music Festival will include talks, demonstrations, interactive sessions, synth manufacturer attendance, a room for attendees to set up and show off their synth gear and a number of free live performances.

The festival once again sees the addition of a raffle to the all-day free event in aid of Drake Music, leaders in music, disability and technology.

The event will see performances from Tangerine Dream stars Ulrich Schnauss, Thorsten Quaeschning, Steve Jollife and Mark Jenkins across the weekend.

There will also be sets from the likes of Teeth of the Sea and John Biddulph among others.

The Ninth Electronic Music Festival will take place on March 6.

