Fans Caught Out in the Rain to see Beth Hart in Birmingham - in pictures

High winds and rain didn't stop eager fans packing into the Symphony Hall to hear the 48-year-old musician perform hit songs from her back catalogue, including I'll Take Care Of You, I'd Rather Go Blind, Woman Down and more.

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The show followed the release of the Los Angeles star's 13th studio album, War in My Mind, released last year.