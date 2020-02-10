Menu

Advertising

Fans Caught Out in the Rain to see Beth Hart in Birmingham - in pictures

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

American singer/songwriter Beth Hart brought her new headline tour to Birmingham last night.

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

High winds and rain didn't stop eager fans packing into the Symphony Hall to hear the 48-year-old musician perform hit songs from her back catalogue, including I'll Take Care Of You, I'd Rather Go Blind, Woman Down and more.

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

Beth Hart at Birmingham Symphony Hall. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The show followed the release of the Los Angeles star's 13th studio album, War in My Mind, released last year.

Music Entertainment In photos Latest photos News
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News