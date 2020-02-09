Stafford's Ruby J prepares debut EP and tour

The 14-year-old will release the Youths EP this summer with the date yet to be settled upon, but her manager Danny Brierley confirmed it would be "around the same time as her forthcoming tour".

It will consist of "four or five songs", he added, including her debut single Annoy – which was released in December and is available on all major platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, SoundCloud and more.

The music video for Annoy can also be seen on her YouTube channel alongside two live versions of the track.

WATCH: The video for Annoy by Stafford's Ruby J:

Ruby J - Annoy (Music Video)

To promote the EP, she will head out on a three-date tour including a show in Liverpool sandwiched between a hometown date at Redrum on Crabbery Street on June 5 and a stop at Kitchen Garden Café in Birmingham on June 9.

Kitchen Garden Café can be found on York Road in King's Heath.

Tickets for the Kitchen Garden Café show are already on sale from Skiddle for £8.50, while the Redrum tickets are also available from Skiddle, with advance discount tickets currently £7.

For more on Ruby J, follow her on Twitter @rubyjofficial