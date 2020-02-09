Martin Kemp: Back to the 80s, The Hangar, Wolverhampton - review and pictures

The Spandau Ballet bass player took to the decks to as he brought his DJ tour to the city's Hangar venue on Saturday night.

Hundreds of 40 and 50-somethings (as well as a few a bit younger, a few a bit older) partied the night away as they stepped back in time to the decade of their youth.

Some totally embraced the theme, dressing up as Madonna or wearing Wham's iconic 'Choose Life' T-shirt, as they re-lived the fun 80s.

Eighties anthems blasted out long before Martin Kemp arrived on stage, as a DJ warmed up the crowd with everything from Salt n Pepa's Push It to White Lines by Grandmaster Flash. And each and every one of us sang along to the lyrics.

Martin Kemp at The Hangar, Wolverhampton

By the time the Spandau star arrived on stage the crowd was in 80s heaven.

The former EastEnders star whipped up a frenzy with the predominately female audience - although there was still a fair amount of men there enjoying themselves.

Kemp took to the decks and was singing along himself to the likes of When Will I Be Famous by Bros, classics from Chaka Khan and Madness and Queen's Don't Stop Me Know - which everyone went crazy for.

Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up, Relax by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, and Come on Eileen by Dexy's Midnight Runners were among the other classic hits to do down a treat.

And of course Spandau Ballet featured on the hit list, with their anthem Gold having everyone singing along.

Kemp, who returns to the region this week when he performs with wife Shirlie in a concert at Birmingham Symphony Hall, told the crowd they were 'absolutely fantastic'.

And judging by their reaction they thought he was mighty fine too.

It may not have been the coolest decade but you really can't beat a bit of the 80s for that feel-good factor.