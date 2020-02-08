Tom Jones show in Telford is almost sold out

The show went on general sale last Friday, and since then places have nearly sold out.

The icon will be coming to the QEII Arena on June 28 as part of his summer tour.

Tickets cost £61.88 – with VIP packages from £168.75. The VIP package includes a private bar, private toilets, DJ and a glass of fizz on arrival.

The show is open to anyone aged 17 and up. Anybody younger must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Jack Savoretti and Imelda May will be performing the day before Sir Tom.

Other special guests performing on both days will be announced in the coming months.

To purchase a place visit ticketstelford.com