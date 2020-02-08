Joker to be screened in Birmingham with live orchestra

The award-winning film will be accompanied by an orchestra performing Hildur Guðnadóttir’s score.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix in the film's titular role, the flick follows failed comedian Arthur Fleck who seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City.

Arthur wears two masks - the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in an attempt to feel like he's part of the world around him.

He begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker in the iconic Batman franchise.

Joker has received numerous accolades. At the 92nd Academy Awards, the film is nominated for a leading 11 awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Phoenix.

At the 77th Golden Globe Awards, it won Best Original Score for Hildur Guðnadóttir and Best Actor – Drama for Phoenix.

It also earned a leading 11 nominations at the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actor for Phoenix.

Joker with Orchestra comes to Birmingham Symphony Hall on May 15.

