Black Country's Headshrinkers release second single with three live shows

The four-piece, who released debut track Underclass last summer, return on February 21 with second single Where She Plays.

The band say Where She Plays "takes a more melodic approach" to their debut, with "poetic lyrics spun atop weaving guitars, and driving basslines".

More coverage:

They added: "Where She Plays documents ones self-destructive, vulnerable journey, constantly seeking to be someone and somewhere else."

The four-piece are Garran Hickman on vocals and rhythm guitar, James Knott on lead guitar, drummer Matt Whelan and bassist Xavier Al-Naqib.

They plan to promote the single's release with three local shows. The first is tonight at Muther's Studio on the edge of Birmingham's Gay Village at Rea Street South, supporting The Jade Assembly. They will then be at Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre on Dunkley Street the day after the single comes out - February 22. This will be in support of The Flow, courtesy of The Future Sound Project, who are releasing their own new single.

And they will then be back in Birmingham at the Glaston-Brummie event at The Brickworks off Milk Street on March 15. That will be alongside former Star Unsigned column acts HUDS and The Pagans S.O.H, as well as Birmingham's Paper Buoys.

Advertising

The band started when Hickman bumped into Knott at their local pub. "You need to start a band with me!", the line reportedly went.

A spokesperson picks up the tale, saying: "Affiliated by a shared music taste, a mutual determination to write great tunes and play live shows, the two had their sights aligned on recruiting a full band. After many writing sessions, they brought in bassist Al-Naqib, and drummer Whalen to complete the line-up. Now with a new found sense of urgency and excitement, the newly formed band crafted a high-energy setlist and took to the stage."

When released, the single will be available on their Spotify page. For more on the band, follow them on Facebook and Instagram, both @theheadshrinkers, as well as Twitter @HeadshrinkersX