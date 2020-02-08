Beverley Knight to sing on soundtrack for Sting theatre show coming to Birmingham

The Wolverhampton songstress will also feature alongside the likes of Sting and The Specials as part of the show's soundtrack, produced by Sadler's Wells, Universal Music UK, Birmingham Hippodrome and The Lowry.

Speaking ahead of the show, 46-year-old soul star Beverley said: "It’s a joy to be a part of Message In A Bottle. To sing the story of the lives of refugees, using the brilliance of Sting’s songs, is a great honour.”

The cast of Message In A Bottle

Message In A Bottle features 28 iconic hits by Sting including Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking On The Moon, Fields Of Gold, Englishman In New York and Shape Of My Heart.

Director and choreographer Kate Prince, a life-long fan of Sting, had the idea for the show in 2015 – a dance theatre piece with a universal story of human resilience, told through the words and music of a global superstar.

Sting and Kate Prince

Moved by seeing an early rehearsal in the development process for Message In A Bottle, Sting was inspired to record new vocals for several of the most iconic tracks used in the show

Message In A Bottle comes to Birmingham Hippodrome on April 8 and 9.

