Napalm Death, Logic Ravaged By Brute Force - EP review

The band, who originated in the village of Meriden, near Solihull, have dropped the two-track Logic Ravaged By Brute Force EP to whet the appetite of fans ahead of their upcoming Campaign For Musical Destuction European tour. It is also a precursor to an as-yet-unnamed full-length album coming later this year - what will be their 16th since debut Scum arrived in 1987 and something for their fans will get excited about given their last record was five years ago - Apex Predator – Easy Meat.

The release comes in both 7" and digital formats via Century Media Records, with the physicals available via their website - plus a special limited edition orange vinyl being taken on tour with them - and the digital version available from all the buying and streaming sites.

More coverage:

The Logic Ravaged By brute Force EP includes the brand-new title-track which should also appear on the upcoming 16th record later this year, as well as a freshly recorded cover version of White Kross, originally by Sonic Youth.

Frontman Mark 'Barney' Greenway said of the cover: "Seeing as Sonic Youth mash chords like few others, this cover of White Kross just seemed to lift itself beyond the constraints of cover - or filler - song into a bit of a rumbling wall-of-sound epic."

And he's right, the constant growl of guitar as it slips and slides over your eardrums like a wailing siren throughout the instrumentals is incredible. The long, melodical moments stay with you as Barney's scratched delivery echoes around your skull like the Ghost of Christmas Past from Dickens' classic. But rather than showing you the error of your ways and leaving like he's supposed to he stays and beats you repeatedly with a stick until your blurt your confession out through streaming tears.

Metalheads Napalm Death

Advertising

And speaking of the title track Barney adds: “It's the coldness and desperation of the guitar chords and voice that swung it."

The rhythmic, pounding percussion from Danny Herrera keeps time as the guitar and Shane Embury's bass fight it out like two playground bullies vying for dominance. It's hard-hitting and spine-tingling, and simply brilliant.

Rating: 8/10

Napalm Death play Birmingham's O2 Institute on February 20 with support from EyeHateGod, Misery Index, Rotten Sound and Bat