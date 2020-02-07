Menu

Delain play Birmingham show ahead of album release - in pictures

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

Dutch symphonic metal band Delain brought their atmospheric live show to Birmingham.

Delain at Birmingham's O2 Institute. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The show came ahead of the release of the quintet's sixth studio album, Apocalypse and Chill, released today.

The group has released a number of popular singles, including Masters Of Destiny, Get the Devil Out of Me, Nothing Left, Suckerpunch, Stardust, Frozen and more.

Delain formed in 2002 as the brainchild of former Within Temptation keyboardist Martijn Westerholt.

Rebecca Sayce

@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

