Delain play Birmingham show ahead of album release - in pictures

The show came ahead of the release of the quintet's sixth studio album, Apocalypse and Chill, released today.

Delain at Birmingham's O2 Institute. Pictures by: Andy Shaw

The group has released a number of popular singles, including Masters Of Destiny, Get the Devil Out of Me, Nothing Left, Suckerpunch, Stardust, Frozen and more.

Delain formed in 2002 as the brainchild of former Within Temptation keyboardist Martijn Westerholt.