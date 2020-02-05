Y Not? Festival 2020: Royal Blood, Richard Ashcroft and more announced for Midlands event

Other acts confirmed to play the Pikehall event include Bombay Bicycle Club, Eve, Rag N Bone Man, The Levellers, James, Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls, Shed Seven, The Amazons, The Zutons and more.

Y Not? organisers have said “It’s officially Y Not time again. Each year, we have found that the atmosphere and line-ups have continued to get bigger and better. This year is hands down going to be one for the books - see you there.

"This year, in order to help the planet and the beautiful Peak District, we’re planting a tree for everyone who attends Y Not? Festival, and that includes our fantastic 2020 line up.

"We’re delighted to announce Richard Ashcroft and Royal Blood as headliners by giving them their own trees - plus we have Bombay Bicycle Club, Rag'n'Bone Man, Levellers, Eve, Annie Mac and many more.

"The thousands of trees planted will help us develop a more sustainable future - and now, these amazing acts are rooted in Y Not’s history in more ways than one."

Y Not? Festival comes to Pikehall from July 24 to 26.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.