Lizzo and Dave join star-studded list of Brits performers

Lizzo and rapper Dave have been added to the star-studded list of performers at the Brit Awards.

US singer Lizzo, who has enjoyed a stellar rise over the last 12 months, has become known for her eye-catching performances at major awards shows.

She opened the Grammys last month where she sang her hits Cuz I Love You and Truth Hurts.

The 31-year-old won three prizes that night and is nominated for international female solo artist at the Brit Awards.

Dave will also perform and is up for four awards, tying with Lewis Capaldi for most nominations.

Speaking about his performance, Dave, 21, said: “I’m very grateful and looking forward to the opportunity, I’m going to give everything I can to give you my best performance.”

Previously announced performers include Harry Styles, Stormzy, Capaldi and Mabel.

Billie Eilish, fresh from her stunning success at the Grammys, will also take to the stage.

The 18-year-old is one of the hottest properties in music and will shortly reveal the theme song for the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die.

– The Brit Awards will be hosted by Jack Whitehall at the 02 Arena in London on February 18, and broadcast on ITV.