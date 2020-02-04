Menu

Advertising

Former soap actress Twinnie to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

English singer/songwriter Twinnie Lee Moore will perform in Birmingham next month.

Twinnie

The former-Hollyoaks actress is set to release her debut album, Hollywood Gypsy, on April 17.

The 32-year-old released her debut single, Cool, in 2015, before signing to BMG Rights Management in 2017.

At the 2019 British Country Music Association Awards, Twinnie received nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and UK Song of the Year for Better When I'm Drunk.

Twinnie will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on March 19.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News