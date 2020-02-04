Former soap actress Twinnie to play Birmingham show

The former-Hollyoaks actress is set to release her debut album, Hollywood Gypsy, on April 17.

The 32-year-old released her debut single, Cool, in 2015, before signing to BMG Rights Management in 2017.

At the 2019 British Country Music Association Awards, Twinnie received nominations for Female Vocalist of the Year and UK Song of the Year for Better When I'm Drunk.

Twinnie will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on March 19.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.