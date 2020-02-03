Birmingham Pride 2020: Kelly Rowland to headline main stage

In addition to being one of the three band members of Destiny’s Child - who sold over 60 million records worldwide - Kelly more recently has appeared as one of the judges on The X-Factor and as a judge on The Voice in both America and Australia.

She will join the likes of Peppermint and the Vengaboys for the weekend celebrations in May.

All three artists will perform at Pride on Sunday, May 24, with more star names soon to be announced.

The line-up for Saturday, May 23, will be revealed at the end of February.

This year marks the start of a brand new era for Birmingham Pride - one of the UK's largest LGBTQ+ festivals - with the event's entertainment areas, including the Main Stage, Cabaret Stage, Dance Arena and funfair, all being situated on Smithfield, the former Birmingham Wholesale Market site adjacent to the city’s gay village.

The Birmingham Pride Street Party, which runs alongside the festival, will continue to take place within the gay village area, which will also host the Future Stage.

Commenting on the move, Birmingham Pride festival director Lawrence Barton, said: "While the gay village will remain at the heart of the event as an integral part of the celebrations, the new festival site on the former Birmingham Wholesale Market gives us the opportunity to make Birmingham Pride 2020 the biggest and best yet.”

Birmingham City Council leader, Ian Ward, said: “Birmingham Pride has become one of the absolute highlights of our cultural calendar, and Birmingham City Council is delighted to continue supporting such a fantastic, inclusive event.

"This is a city where all communities live, work and play together, and I have no doubt that, as the festival moves to a new home in Smithfield, Birmingham Pride 2020 will prove to be yet another triumph."

In November organisers announced that senior citizens and accompanied children under the age of 12 will be able to go to the festival and street party free of charge.

