Thy Art Is Murder, O2 Institute, Birmingham - in pictures

By Kirsten Rawlins | Music | Published:

Metal fans descended on Birmingham for a headline performance from Australian band Thy Art Is Murder.

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

The 'deathcore' group from Blacktown played to crowds at the O2 Institute as part of their Human Target EU and UK tour.

Rivers of Nihil perform. Pic: Will Morgan

Fit For An Autopsy at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan

Rivers of Nihil perform. Pic: Will Morgan

Carnifex at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan

Rivers of Nihil perform. Pic: Will Morgan

Rivers of Nihil perform. Pic: Will Morgan

Fit For An Autopsy at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan

Rivers of Nihil perform. Pic: Will Morgan

Carnifex at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan

Fit For An Autopsy at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan

Carnifex at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan

They were supported by acts Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, Rivers of Nihil, and I AM.

Kirsten Rawlins

By Kirsten Rawlins
@kirsten_Star

Online Entertainment Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. E-mail me kirsten.rawlins@expressandstar.co.uk, or phone 01902 319368

