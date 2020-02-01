Thy Art Is Murder, O2 Institute, Birmingham - in pictures

Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan Thy Art Is Murder perform in Birmingham. Pic: Will Morgan

The 'deathcore' group from Blacktown played to crowds at the O2 Institute as part of their Human Target EU and UK tour.

Rivers of Nihil perform. Pic: Will Morgan
Fit For An Autopsy at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan
Carnifex at the O2 Institute. Pic: Will Morgan

They were supported by acts Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, Rivers of Nihil, and I AM.