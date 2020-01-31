Wireless festival sparks criticsm with male-dominated line-up

Rappers ASAP Rocky, Skepta and Meek Mill are headlining this year’s Wireless festival – although the line-up features only six female acts.

The festival’s Twitter account shared a video unveiling the 2020 line-up on Thursday.

The three-day event at Finsbury Park in north London will also see performances from D-Block Europe, AJ Tracey, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Burna Boy, Doja Cat, Aitch and Koffee.

Wireless 2020 has touched down ? Click for more detailshttps://t.co/1FQQlALv8I #wirelessfest pic.twitter.com/7qAKig7gVr — Wireless Festival (@WirelessFest) January 30, 2020

Friday night will see ASAP Rocky take to the stage.

The rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, cancelled his headline slot at last year’s event after he was detained following an alleged fight in Stockholm days before he was due to play.

Grime pioneer Skepta will top the billing on Saturday, while US rapper Meek Mill will make his debut at the festival as headliner on Sunday.

I’m doing wireless fest for the first timeee! Gone be lit UK gotta go up! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 30, 2020

He tweeted: “I’m doing wireless fest for the first timeee! Gone be lit UK gotta go up!”

However, the festival faced criticism over the lack of female talent on its line-up.

with all the female artists out there, y’all really made another dick fest line up ???? I’m tired https://t.co/vL8oCavNa1 — Mahalia ? (@mahalia) January 30, 2020

Singer and actress Mahalia shared the line-up and tweeted: “With all the female artists out there, y’all really made another dick fest line up ???? I’m tired.”

Others were also critical of the male-dominated billing.

Does Wireless care about Female acts? — Melica (@iamMelica_) January 30, 2020

One asked: “Does Wireless care about Female acts?”

Another said: “Can someone start an all female festival please coz right now it seems #Wireless is an all male festival ….. let’s go! Who else is in?

“Furthermore I’ll set it up I need to know who would be on the line up & who would come … yeh I’m dreaming … more work to be done.”

not impressed with the wireless lineup ? where are all the female artists? — tiegan (@teegs__) January 30, 2020

A third added: “Not impressed with the wireless lineup. here are all the female artists?”

Some defended the festival, citing a perceived lack of female talent in the music scene.

There is a lack of equality not denying that. But you can’t call Wireless sexist because they didn’t choose any female artists if there’s so few quality female artists around at the moment — Your Guy (@Fribz_) January 30, 2020

One person said: “There is a lack of equality not denying that. But you can’t call Wireless sexist because they didn’t choose any female artists if there’s so few quality female artists around at the moment.”

The festival has been contacted for comment.