Tickets for Sir Tom Jones's Telford concert go on sale this morning

By Mat Growcott

Tickets for Sir Tom Jones' Telford concert this summer were going on general sale from 8am this morning.

Hundreds of people were expected to be buying their tickets for the concert, which will take place at the QEII Arena at Telford Town Park on June 28 as part of his summer tour.

Tickets will cost £61.88 - with VIP packages from £168.75. The VIP package includes a private bar, private toilets, DJ and a glass of fizz on arrival.

The show is open to anyone aged 17 and up. Anybody younger must be accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

Jack Savoretti and Imelda May will be performing the day before Sir Tom.

Tickets will be available from a variety of ticket providers from 8am.

