Sam Fender announces rescheduled Birmingham date

He will now play the venue on May 16, with tickets for the previous postponed shows remaining valid.

The 25-year-old musician was set to play the city's O2 Academy last night, but was forced to postpone the show due to illness.

This followed an earlier postponement from December 5 last year.

In a statement released yesterday, the Play God singer said: "I’m gutted to have to do this again. I’ve had an absolute shocker with my health.

"It’s been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I’ve come down again with tonsillitis.

"I’m raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can’t.

Sam Fender - Will We Talk?

He went on to say that he will reschedule these shows and inform fans of the new dates as soon as possible.

Advertising

"I know this is massively inconvenient, I can’t apologise enough, I’m so sorry," he continued.

"My immune system is totally s*** at the moment, I’m doing everything I can to combat that.

"The only thing I can do is tear the roof off when we reschedule again. It’s a big year ahead, mental things are coming, I just need a bit more time to heal.

"Thanks to you all for sticking by me, I couldn't ask for better fans. Love you all."

For more information and to buy tickets for the rescheduled date, click here.