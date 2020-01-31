Children enjoy afternoon tea at hotel

Sixty pupils from the Wilfred Owen School in Shrewsbury enjoyed dainty sandwiches, scones and decadent cakes at the Wroxeter Hotel.

The tea party was part of the primary school pupils’ community work as they will now hold their own afternoon tea party for elderly people towards the end of term.

Teacher Anna Hopwood said the children had a fabulous time at the Wroxeter Hotel.

She said: “They were bowled over by the attention to detail and the whole experience. The staff were incredibly attentive and nothing was too much trouble.”

Mrs Hopwood said the children enjoyed trying new things - and smoked salmon and cream cheese became a new favourite.

She said: “They were amazed by the edible flowers and stones. The china plates and tea cups were a novelty as were the sugar cubes. They were puzzled as to why there were no forks.

“Getting dressed up and then telling their parents all about it afterwards was a great experience. The setting and ambiance made it an unforgettable experience.”

Mrs Hopwood said the children have come up with some interesting ideas for their own afternoon tea party.

Advertising

“Some practical, some less so. Taking inspiration from the Wroxeter, they are going to use fruit and vegetables to print patterns on fabric to make their own bunting and have music playing,” she said.

“They’ll make sandwiches and scones and ask local supermarkets to sponsor the event by providing the ingredients.

“The children will design menus and invitations. They are very keen to source china plates and tea cups as they feel paper plates just won’t do.”

Hannah Hall, of the Wroxeter, said it was wonderful to welcome the children to the hotel.

She said: “They were all so well behaved and loved trying new delicacies, which was a joy to watch. I think the cakes all went down very well.

“We look forward to hearing how well their own afternoon tea goes. It’s a lovely idea for them to take it into the community for the elderly.”