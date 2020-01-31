Bloodstock Festival 2020: Thursday acts announced for weekend ticket holders

Nekrogoblikon, The Crawling, Raised By Owls and Anakim join The Night Flight Orchestra to play the Thursday night of the festival exclusively for weekend ticket holders.

Across the weekend, fans can see performances from the likes of Devin Townsend, Behemoth, Judas Priest, Hatebreed, Philip H. Anselmo and The Illegals, Skindred and more.

Bloodstock's ticket deposit scheme is now available, allowing buyers to spread the standard weekend ticket purchase over five instalments. You can sign up for the ticket deposit scheme here.

Bloodstock Festival 2020

Bloodstock Festival will take place at Catton Park from August 6 to 9.

For more information, click here.