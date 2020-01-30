Sam Fender postpones Birmingham show for a second time

The O2 Academy show, that was set to take place tonight, was originally rescheduled from December 5 last year.

In a statement posted to the venue's Facebook page, the 25-year-old musician said: "I’m gutted to have to do this again. I’ve had an absolute shocker with my health.

"It’s been a series of unfortunate events this last month with chest infections, laryngitis and a family bereavement, and now I’ve come down again with tonsillitis.

"I’m raging, all I want to do is get back out and sing, but I just can’t.

He went on to say that he will reschedule these shows and inform fans of the new dates as soon as possible.

"I know this is massively inconvenient, I can’t apologise enough, I’m so sorry," he continued.

"My immune system is totally s*** at the moment, I’m doing everything I can to combat that.

"The only thing I can do is tear the roof off when we reschedule again. It’s a big year ahead, mental things are coming, I just need a bit more time to heal.

"Thanks to you all for sticking by me, I couldn't ask for better fans. Love you all."

Birmingham Prompoters will be letting people in for free to the Italia 90 headline show at the Sunflower Lounge if they show their Sam Fender ticket.

These are limited to a first come first serve basis.

Fans with tickets will be able to get a refund for the cancelled show at their point of purchase.