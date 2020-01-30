Grayscale to play first UK headline show in Birmingham

The shows follow the quintet's performance at this year's Slam Dunk festival alongside the likes of Sum 41, Don Broco, While She Sleeps, Billy Talent, NOFX and more.

The group recently premiered a video for the live version of their single Tommy's Song, the track was written for singer Collin Walsh's cousin, Thomas Patrick Walsh, who took his own life last April.

"It was challenging for us to write a song in a way that we felt captured the impact of the situation appropriately," the band says.

"'Tommy's Song' was written with the help of our friend, Skylar Patzer, who beautifully performed the piano track on this song, and also featured a choir singing the reprise and carrying the song through its grandiose ending."

"The first - and possibly last - time we performed this song live was on October 5, 2019, at the Theatre of Living Arts in Philadelphia, PA, on our first ever headline tour.

"We only wanted to perform this song the way it was intended to be realized, which was with a full gospel choir.

"The 1,100 plus crowd sang with the choir in tandem, 'I heard Gospels singing in my head' to close out our most memorable show to date. The performance was exactly how we pictured it - beautiful and conclusive."

The video was released alongside a donation link for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, through which Grayscale raised more than $6,000 for the cause.

Grayscale will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 3 on May 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.