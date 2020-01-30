Advertising
Electric Six to play Birmingham show
American rockers Electric Six will bring their new headline tour to Birmingham later this year.
The Danger! High Voltage hit makers formed in 1996 and have released 14 full-length albums, two rarities albums, and a live album.
The six-piece is best known for songs such as Gay Bar, Dance Commander, I'm the Bomb and many more.
Electric Six will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on December 10.
Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
