Menu

Advertising

Electric Six to play Birmingham show

By Rebecca Sayce | Music | Published:

American rockers Electric Six will bring their new headline tour to Birmingham later this year.

Electric Six

The Danger! High Voltage hit makers formed in 1996 and have released 14 full-length albums, two rarities albums, and a live album.

The six-piece is best known for songs such as Gay Bar, Dance Commander, I'm the Bomb and many more.

Electric Six will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on December 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Music Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Contact me: rebecca.sayce@expressandstar.co.uk

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News