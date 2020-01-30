Electric Six to play Birmingham show

The Danger! High Voltage hit makers formed in 1996 and have released 14 full-length albums, two rarities albums, and a live album.

The six-piece is best known for songs such as Gay Bar, Dance Commander, I'm the Bomb and many more.

Electric Six will play Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on December 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday.

