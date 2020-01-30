Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties to play Birmingham show

Started in 2014 by The Wonder Years' Dan 'Soupy' Campbell, the project released its first album, We Don't Have Each Other, in the same year.

Their second album, Routine Maintenance, was released last year.

Aaron West and The Roaring Twenties - Our Apartment (Official Music Video)

Support comes from Irish quartet The Winter Passing and Birmingham solo artist Luke Rainsford.

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties will play Birmingham's Mama Roux's on May 21.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.