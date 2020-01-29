Shrewsbury's Robbie Jones releases debut single

The 29-year-old may look familiar to local music fans as he was with the band Salopia for nine years.

But having now gone solo, The Radbrook-based singer-songwriter is releasing his debut single Head In The Clouds.

"The song was one of them that just dropped from the sky really," says the former Priory School pupil. "It’s all based around the guitar riff and the lyrics just seemed to come out.

"I think deep down it’s about someone trying to make there way in a relationship but is not sure on which way to go.

"It’s a classic indie rock 'n' roll song which I think the industry needs."

Jones recorded the track with Ryan Pinson at RML studios in Wolverhampton - based at Dunkley Street's Newhampton Arts Centre.

And to give the song extra traction, he also created a music video with Daizyhaze Creative and James Revitt which will also come out alongside the track.

"I played in my band Salopia for nine years so we always released music as a band - which people can still hear," Jones adds. "This is my first solo single as it’s been funded by me alone. But it still has a full band sound."

Head In The Clouds will be available on all digital music platforms upon its release on Friday, with updates on where to hear it available through Jones' Facebook @RLJMusicShrewsbury and Twitter @RLJShrewsbury

The music video wil also be released on the same day, and a 50-second teaser trailer can be viewed on Jones' YouTube channel right now.