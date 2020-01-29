Pre-sale tickets for Sir Tom Jones's Telford concert available now

People registered on Tickets Telford or on the Oakengates Theatre mailing list could book tickets from 9am.

Within minutes of going on sale, there were dozens of people waiting in the queue on the Tickets Telford website.

Sir Tom, who will be 80 at the time of the concert, will be performing at the QEII Arena at Telford Town Park on June 28 as part of his summer tour, and tickets will go on general sale from Friday.

Other special guests performing on the day will be announced in the coming months.

Tickets were up for grabs for £61.88, with VIP packages from £168.75. The VIP package includes a private bar, private toilets, DJ and a glass of fizz on arrival.

The show is open to anyone aged 17 and up. Anybody younger must be accompanied by a ticket holding adult.

Jack Savoretti and Imelda May will be performing the day before Sir Tom.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, said it was a big coup to get such top acts in Telford.

“To get successful outdoor event promoters to bring Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti here over one weekend is a real coup for Telford," he said.

"A few years ago this simply wouldn’t have happened. When we began staging major gigs here in 2013, our aim was to show Telford’s potential."

The QEII Arena, set in the heart of Telford Town Park, is usually set aside for events including the Telford Balloon Fiesta and Spring Into St George's Day. Both will be returning in the coming months.

But as part of the town's 50th birthday celebration, a big top was built on the site and a long list of big names including Al Murray, Boyzlife and S Club were invited to perform.