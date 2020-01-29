Council leader: Bringing Sir Tom Jones to Telford is a 'real coup'

Councillor Shaun Davies said getting both Sir Tom and Jack Savoretti to the area in one weekend was a real coup.

Sir Tom, who will be 80 at the time of the concert, will be performing at the QEII Arena on June 28 as part of his summer tour, and tickets will go on sale this week.

Other special guests performing on the day will be announced in the coming months.

Councillor Davies said: “This is fabulous news and is yet another very clear sign of how we are creating a better borough.

“Over one weekend our award-winning town park will host two major showbiz names, who have chosen to play here because they see it as a great venue.

“To get successful outdoor event promoters to bring Sir Tom Jones and Jack Savoretti here over one weekend is a real coup for Telford.

“These will help bring many, many more people to our borough who will see the great facilities that we have and what a fantastic venue Telford is.

“A few years ago this simply wouldn’t have happened. When we began staging major gigs here in 2013, our aim was to show Telford’s potential.

"We then built on this with acts such as Boyzone and Rick Astley, while our Telford 50 Big Top attracted a range of major names from Russell Watson to Dara O’Briain. Now the promoters themselves have come forward, showing their belief in Telford.

“With other events such as Telford Balloon Fiesta – which last year attracted over 50,000 people – we’re building a really strong reputation for great events, attracting people to the borough for all the right reasons, which is in turn great for Telford businesses and the borough’s economy.”

The QEII Arena, set in the heart of Telford Town Park, is usually set aside for events including the Telford Balloon Fiesta and Spring Into St George's Day. Both will be returning in the coming months.

But as part of the town's 50th birthday celebration, a big top was built on the site and a long list of big names were invited to perform.