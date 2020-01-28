The Stranglers to bring final UK tour to Birmingham

The group has announced that these shows will be the last time they intend to play together 'in this way'.

The band promise a set that will be covering tracks from their extensive career spanning more than 45 years.

Formed in 1974, the quartet is best known for songs such as Golden Brown, No More Heroes, Peaches, Always the Sun, Skin Deep and many more.

The group has gone through various line-up changes, and currently consists on Jean-Jacques Burnel, Dave Greenfield, Baz Warne and Jim Macauley.

They have released 14 studio albums, with the latest, Giants, being released in 2012.

Their music has been featured in a number of TV shows and films, including Snatch, Black Mirror, Mystery Men, Queer as Folk, Hardcore Henry and Sexy Beast.

The Stranglers will perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 31.

Ruts D.C will support the band for the show.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

