Passenger, Gruff Rhys, Stephen & Claire Duffy to play Moseley Folk Festival

Passenger, the former busker Michael David Rosenberg who found fame with the band of the same name before going solo, will take top slot on the main stage on the Saturday night. Super Fury Animals frontman Gruff Rhys, Stephen Duffy and Claire Duffy of The Lilac Time and Katy J Pearson are also on the bill.

The festival returns for its 15th year at Birmingham's Moseley Park across the weekend of September 4 to 6.

Passenger found global fame with the chart-topping single Let Her Go, which was nominated for a Brit Award and won the Ivor Novello Award for Most Performed Work in 2014.

Best-known for his tenure in the hard-to-peg-down Welsh outfit Super Furry Animals, Gruff Rhys has a long history in British rock. His most recent album, Pang!, further exemplified his eclectic range and vision.

Joining him are Stephen Duffy and Claire Duffy of The Lilac Time. Stephen has made 20 albums, including 10 with The Lilac Time, plus one with Duran Duran’s Nick Rhodes, recording songs they first performed in 1979. He sings with his wife Claire.

Katy J Pearson "spins tales of blossoming dancefloor romance", a spokesman said.

Of the rest of Saturday's line-up, the spokesman added: "Brigid Mae Power is an Irish singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who paints her songs in dreamily expansive strokes. Pavey Ark are a fast-rising alternative folk band from Hull and, finally, Annie Dressner’s sublime music draws comparisons to an up-tempo Mazzy Star or an understated Jenny Lewis.

"For the 15th anniversary, the festival is a heady mix of traditional, contemporary and experimental folk, world and roots music, as well as a vibrant range of arts programming."

Moseley Folk and Arts Festival is produced by the team behind Mostly Jazz, Funk and Soul Festival and Lunar Festival. Last year saw Don Mclean, Jake Bugg, The Zutons, Public Service Broadcasting, Lucy Rose, Richard Thompson, Edwyn Collins, plus many more, on the bill.

Moseley Park is on Alcester Road in Birmingham. Tier 3 tickets go on sale on Friday for those who want to guarantee their place early. For adults, weekend tickets cost £115, two-day tickets £85 and one-day tickets £48. For those aged under 16, the prices are £60, £42 and £25 respectively. Children aged 12 and under go free. Family tickets are available for £240. All tickets are subject to a booking fee.

To book, go to www.moseleyfolk.co.uk

The rest of the line-up is expected to be announced shortly.