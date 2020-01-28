Nicola Benedetti heading to Birmingham for live shows and masterclass appearances

The concerts will take place on February 6 and 8 and will showcase Tchaikovsky’s much-loved Violin Concerto alongside Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique.

The star will also take part in a masterclass at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire on February 6 and a day of Benedetti Sessions at Town Hall Birmingham in partnership with Services For Education Music Service on February 9.

The 32-year-old musician returns on April 25 with the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra at Symphony Hall Birmingham where she is Artist in Residence in 2020.

Benedetti first started learning to play the violin aged four, and became the leader of the National Children's Orchestra of Great Britain at eight years old.

By the age of nine, she had already passed the eight grades of musical examinations.

In 1999, Benedetti performed for the anniversary celebrations at Holyrood Palace with the National Youth Orchestra of Scotland in the presence of The Prince Edward.

When she was 16, she won he BBC Young Musician of the Year competition performing Karol Szymanowski's First Violin Concerto with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

She was awarded honorary doctorates from Glasgow Caledonian University in 2007, and from Heriot-Watt University in 2010. She also received and an honorary degree from the University of Edinburgh in 2011.

In the 2013 New Year's Honours she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to music and to charity.

She was then made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire last year for services to music.