Black Stone Cherry to bring UK tour to Birmingham

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the group's seventh studio album, a follow-up to 2018's Family Tree.

Formed in 2001, the quartet is best known for songs such as White Trash Millionaire, Blame It on the Boom Boom, Me and Mary Jane, Lonely Train, Blind Man and more.

Black Stone Cherry has released six studio albums as well as three EPs, and have charted eight singles on the US Mainstream Rock Tracks charts.

The band will play Birmingham's O2 Academy on October 24.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am.

